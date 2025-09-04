Left Menu

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Accused: Stalking and Intimidation Charges Intensify

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights joins several complaints against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for alleged stalking and intimidation. The case, involving victims aged 18 to 60, is under investigation by the Kerala Crime Branch. Consequently, Mamkootathil is suspended from the Congress party, yet retains legislative duties.

04-09-2025
The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) recently lodged a complaint against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, adding to a series of accusations concerning stalking and criminal intimidation. This move aligns with nine other complaints put forth by politicians and social activists, as confirmed by the Kerala Crime Branch on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch initiated a case against Congress MLA Mamkootathil on August 28, citing charges of stalking and criminal intimidation. An FIR, filed under Sections 78(2) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, details harassment faced by victims aged 18 to 60. Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly used social media for the misconduct, including sending threatening messages.

Thiruvananthapuram Range Deputy SP C Binukumar leads the ongoing inquiry. Fallout from the allegations has seen Mamkootathil resign as the State President of the Youth Congress and his suspension from Congress primary membership, although he remains a legislator. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan praised the Congress's decision, urging similar actions from Kerala's Chief Minister regarding alleged misconduct within the CPI(M).

(With inputs from agencies.)

