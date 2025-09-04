Left Menu

Pheu Thai's Unexpected Move: A Twist in Thai Politics

Amidst chaotic political dynamics in Thailand, Pheu Thai Party aims to disrupt the Bhumjaithai Party's pact by nominating Chaikasem Nitisiri as its prime minister candidate ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote. This move could potentially trigger a snap election, reshaping Thailand's political landscape significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:12 IST
Pheu Thai's Unexpected Move: A Twist in Thai Politics

In a surprising political maneuver, Thailand's Pheu Thai Party has announced its nomination of Chaikasem Nitisiri as a candidate for prime minister. This late decision precedes a crucial parliamentary vote and poses a direct challenge to the Bhumjaithai Party's alliance with the opposition.

Chaikasem, a seasoned attorney but with limited cabinet experience, is poised to compete against Bhumjaithai's Anutin Charnvirakul. Should Chaikasem receive the necessary votes, Pheu Thai is prepared to call an immediate snap election, according to the party's secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong.

This development may unravel the recent pact between Bhumjaithai and the People's Party, which had agreed to support Anutin under the condition of a house dissolution in four months. However, the People's Party maintains its commitment to its agreement with Bhumjaithai, despite Pheu Thai's countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

 India
2
Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Modi after talks with Singapore counterpart Wong.

Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Mod...

 India
3
US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

 India
4
Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025