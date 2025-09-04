Pheu Thai's Unexpected Move: A Twist in Thai Politics
Amidst chaotic political dynamics in Thailand, Pheu Thai Party aims to disrupt the Bhumjaithai Party's pact by nominating Chaikasem Nitisiri as its prime minister candidate ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote. This move could potentially trigger a snap election, reshaping Thailand's political landscape significantly.
In a surprising political maneuver, Thailand's Pheu Thai Party has announced its nomination of Chaikasem Nitisiri as a candidate for prime minister. This late decision precedes a crucial parliamentary vote and poses a direct challenge to the Bhumjaithai Party's alliance with the opposition.
Chaikasem, a seasoned attorney but with limited cabinet experience, is poised to compete against Bhumjaithai's Anutin Charnvirakul. Should Chaikasem receive the necessary votes, Pheu Thai is prepared to call an immediate snap election, according to the party's secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong.
This development may unravel the recent pact between Bhumjaithai and the People's Party, which had agreed to support Anutin under the condition of a house dissolution in four months. However, the People's Party maintains its commitment to its agreement with Bhumjaithai, despite Pheu Thai's countermeasures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
