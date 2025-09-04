Controversy in Bengal: Allegations of Appeasement and Economic Reforms
Union Minister Giriraj Singh accuses the West Bengal government of appeasing Muslims to remain in power. Amid this, PM Modi and Singh highlight BJP's stance against infiltration and emphasize recent GST reforms aimed at benefiting the middle class, while calling for BJP support in upcoming elections.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has sparked controversy by alleging that West Bengal's government, led by Mamata Banerjee, is attempting to "turn Bengal into Bangladesh" as part of a strategy to secure power through Muslim appeasement. Speaking in Kolkata, Singh claimed that the state's current governance neglects the needs of ordinary citizens.
In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress and Congress for their politics of appeasement, accusing them of fostering infiltration to satiate their power ambitions. Addressing a Kolkata rally, Modi urged voters to support the BJP in upcoming assembly elections as a means to counter infiltration and protect jobs and women's safety.
Meanwhile, Singh lauded recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, hailing Prime Minister Modi for providing middle-class relief across sectors. The 56th GST council meeting rationalized tax rates, merging previous slabs to simplify the tax structure, with essential goods taxed at 5%, and standard goods at 18%.
