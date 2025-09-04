Left Menu

Bihar Bandh Sparks Tensions Over Insult to PM's Late Mother

The ruling NDA called a bandh in Bihar protesting insults hurled at the mother of PM Modi during Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' The bandh received a mixed response, with some businesses closing and protesters taking to the streets. Both BJP and Congress exchanged accusations over conduct during the protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:10 IST
Bihar Bandh Sparks Tensions Over Insult to PM's Late Mother
  • India

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organized a five-hour bandh in Bihar to protest derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the Congress' recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' The protest drew mixed reactions across the state.

In Patna, the bandh saw fewer vehicles on the roads and closures of some private schools. While some businesses remained open, others shuttered their operations between 7 am and noon. BJP workers, supported by NDA allies, were actively present to enforce the bandh.

Despite no incidents reported, videos shared by RJD and Congress implied BJP workers harassed people attempting to reach workplaces and hospitals. BJP's partners, including JD(U) and LJP, backed the bandh. Prime Minister Modi, expressing emotional distress, stated he may forgive but Bihar's people would hold culpable parties accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

