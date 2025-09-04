Left Menu

Trans American Artist Fights for Asylum in Netherlands Amid Rising Threats

Veronica Clifford Carlos, a 28-year-old transgender artist from San Francisco, is seeking asylum in the Netherlands after facing threats in the U.S. due to her gender identity. She challenges the rejection of her asylum application, citing deteriorating trans rights under former President Trump. Her case highlights ongoing tensions between U.S. and Dutch policies on LGBTQ+ issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:33 IST
Veronica Clifford Carlos, a 28-year-old transgender artist from San Francisco, is pursuing political asylum in the Netherlands after facing death threats in the U.S. due to her gender identity. Veronica initially intended to build her life in America but reconsidered following worsening circumstances for trans individuals during former President Trump's second term.

Veronica's case marks the first time a trans American has legally challenged an asylum rejection in the Netherlands. She argues that Executive Orders from Trump's administration have restricted transgender rights and removed crucial protective policies. Despite these circumstances, Veronica's asylum application was denied, as the U.S. continues to be viewed as a safe country for LGBTQ+ individuals.

The case is supported by LGBT Asylum Support, which reveals that more trans individuals are fleeing the U.S. Dutch professor Marlou Schrover mentioned that Veronica's success could strain U.S.-Netherlands relations, as granting asylum implies criticism of America's judicial system. A court ruling is anticipated later this year, shedding light on the complex landscape of international LGBTQ+ rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

