Shiv Sena MP Calls for Relocation of Disruptive Protests in Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has called for prohibiting or relocating protests in south Mumbai, arguing that while the right to protest is fundamental, it should not disrupt daily life in the city's high-security, high-functioning zones. South Mumbai's critical role as a governance and economic hub necessitates preventing disruptions.
In response to recent disruptions caused by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's five-day protest in south Mumbai, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has called for prohibiting or relocating protests in the area's high-security zones. Deora emphasized the need to balance democratic rights with citizens' daily lives.
Deora, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stressed that south Mumbai is a crucial governance and economic hub, housing key governmental, financial, and security institutions. The former Lok Sabha MP urged the government to ensure that these protests do not disrupt the city's functioning.
The demonstration that brought south Mumbai to a standstill, with protestors occupying streets and critical pathways, sparked widespread criticism and led to a Bombay High Court reprimand. Normalcy returned after Jarange ended his hunger strike on September 2.
