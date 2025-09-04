Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Two-State Solution in Historic Meeting with Israeli President

Pope Leo XIV met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to advocate for a two-state solution and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The Vatican emphasized its support for a Palestinian state, urging international efforts to resume negotiations. The meeting marks a significant development in Vatican-Israel relations.

Pope Leo XIV and top Vatican diplomats have advocated for a two-state solution as the 'only way out of the war' during a landmark meeting with Israel's President Isaac Herzog. This diplomatic development coincides with the Vatican's call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the urgent release of hostages.

The Vatican issued a detailed statement following the meeting, which marks the first audience of the American-born pope with the Israeli head of state. Discussions underscored the Vatican's longstanding support for Palestine's statehood and addressed the importance of respecting humanitarian law and facilitating aid entry to famine-stricken areas.

Herzog emphasized efforts to secure the hostages' release and to facilitate aid while also highlighting the rise of antisemitism and the need to protect Christian minorities. Both leaders underscored the sensitive nature of current regional challenges and the significance of mutual diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

