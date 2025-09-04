Left Menu

Congress Leaders Granted Bail Amid Political Tensions in Etawah

A special court granted bail to six Congress leaders, including Rashid Khan, after a clash with BJP workers. They were previously denied bail by a local court. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai protested outside the jail, alleging political bias and mistreatment of Congress workers.

Congress Leaders Granted Bail Amid Political Tensions in Etawah
In a notable development, a special court on Thursday granted bail to six Congress leaders, including Etawah city president Rashid Khan, involved in a clash with BJP workers earlier this week. The confrontation occurred during a BJP march near the Congress district office.

Initially, a local court denied the leaders' bail, remanding them to 14 days in judicial custody. However, the special judge under the SC/ST Act took up their pleas and granted bail on bonds of Rs 50,000 each. Notably, Congress leaders such as Malkhan Singh Yadav and Prashant Tiwari were among those released.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, accompanied by supporters, attempted to visit the detained party workers but faced entry denial. Rai accused the authorities of political partiality and highlighted alleged mistreatment inside the jail, sparking further tensions in the region.

