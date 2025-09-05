Echoes of Desolation: The Relentless Evacuation in Eastern Ukraine

For the residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the decision to evacuate often follows an earth-shattering blast that renders staying impossible. Among those forced to confront this reality is 69-year-old Tetiana Zaichikova, whose home was reduced to ruins by a strike.

The Donetsk region, larger than the country of Slovenia, has been the epicenter of fierce battles for years, with Russian forces controlling about 70% of it. Despite ongoing peace efforts, many inhabitants cling to hope, even as conditions worsen.

The city of Kostiantynivka, once vibrant with 67,000 residents, now faces a grim reality of unreliable utilities and incessant bombardment. With essential services crippled, those remaining are often the elderly or those with disabilities, faced with the daunting future of leaving their ravaged homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)