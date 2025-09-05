PM Modi Extends Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi, celebrating Prophet Muhammad's birthday. He expressed hopes for peace, well-being, and the guiding principles of compassion, service, and justice in society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. The day commemorates the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.
In a message shared on X, PM Modi expressed his wishes for peace and well-being to prevail in society. He emphasized the importance of embracing values such as compassion, service, and justice.
He concluded his message with a warm 'Eid Mubarak,' hoping that these principles continue to guide and inspire communities globally.
