Left Menu

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi, celebrating Prophet Muhammad's birthday. He expressed hopes for peace, well-being, and the guiding principles of compassion, service, and justice in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:36 IST
PM Modi Extends Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. The day commemorates the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi expressed his wishes for peace and well-being to prevail in society. He emphasized the importance of embracing values such as compassion, service, and justice.

He concluded his message with a warm 'Eid Mubarak,' hoping that these principles continue to guide and inspire communities globally.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersion...

 India
2
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
3
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India
4
NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025