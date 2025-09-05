Left Menu

Political Battle Intensifies: Assam CM Accuses Congress MP of Foreign Ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, alleging foreign connections within Gogoi's family. Sarma's accusations include labeling Gogoi a 'Bangladeshi foreigner' and a 'deep-rooted Pakistani agent.' Gogoi denies the claims, questioning Assam's government over handling of state border security and infiltration issues.

  India

In a fierce political exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a vehement attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, citing his family's alleged foreign connections. Sarma claimed that Gogoi's children and wife are foreigners, suggesting that Gogoi himself would soon leave the country.

Escalating his accusations, CM Sarma labeled Gogoi a 'Bangladeshi foreigner' and previously described him as a 'deep-rooted Pakistani agent.' He asserted that Gogoi had not fully disclosed details of his trip to Pakistan and accused Gogoi of engaging in anti-India activities.

In response, Gaurav Gogoi refuted the allegations, dismissing them as lies. He criticized the Assam government's handling of state border security, questioning why, under BJP rule for nearly a decade, infiltrators continue to enter the state. Gogoi emphasized that the Congress party opposes illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam.

