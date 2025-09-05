Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Shibu Soren on Teacher's Day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to teachers on Teacher's Day, celebrating his father Shibu Soren's legacy. Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister who passed away on August 4, was pivotal in Jharkhand's formation and is proposed for the Bharat Ratna award.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended heartfelt greetings to teachers and mentors on Teacher's Day, likening them to beacons of life. Addressing the occasion, Soren reflected on the profound influence of his father, Shibu Soren, on his personal and political journey.

Shibu Soren, who passed away on August 4 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, was a towering figure in Jharkhand's fight for statehood. His contributions to politics have left an enduring impact, prompting a recent proposal by the Jharkhand Assembly to honor him with the Bharat Ratna.

In celebrating Teacher's Day, the Jharkhand government also plans to recognize 128 educators for their vital roles in shaping education and community life. This tribute underscores the critical importance of teachers in societal development.

