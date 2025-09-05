Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says
Reuters | Baden | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:44 IST
Swiss economy minister Guy Parmelin is travelling to the United States, the president of business group economiesuisse said on Friday.
Christoph Maeder said Parmelin's visit was the reason the politician could not attend an event in Baden where he was due to speak.
Switzerland has been trying to negotiate lower tariffs with the United States after the European country was hit with a 39% import duty on most of its products in early August.
