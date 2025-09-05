These are the following top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION DEL23 PREZ-TEACHERS-LD AWARDS **** Smart teachers more important than smart classrooms and blackboards: President Murmu New Delhi: Smart blackboards, smart classrooms and other modern facilities have their own importance in schools and higher education institutions but the most important thing is smart teachers, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday. **** DEL15 UP-BHUTAN LD PM **** Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay visits Ram temple in Ayodhya Ayodhya (UP): Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning on a four-hour visit, during which he offered prayers at the Ram temple and other prominent shrines. **** DEL20 CLIMATE-HKH LD REPORT **** Clean energy just 6.1 pc of Himalayan nations' supply despite huge potential: ICIMOD New Delhi: Despite holding ''immense renewables potential'', clean energy accounts for only 6.1 per cent of the total primary energy supply in the countries of the Hindu Kush Himalayas, including India, with hydropower remaining ''hugely underexploited'', a new report said on Friday. **** DEL21 CONG-ARTICLE 15(5) **** Modi govt must introduce law for implementing Article 15(5) in Parliament's Winter session: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded that the government must introduce a law for implementing Article 15(5), which pertains to reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in private educational institutions, in Parliament's next session. **** BOM3 MH-QUOTA-JARANGE **** Marathas deserved quota since 1881, claims Jarange; says Bhujbal blocking OBC leaders' rise Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday said the Maratha community, "though eligible for reservation since 1881", had not sought it earlier as it was a progressive group, but now needed quota to secure the future of its generations. **** MDS11 KA-BALLOT PAPER-SIDDARAMAIAH **** Decision on going back to ballot paper for local body polls based on experience: Siddaramaiah Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday defended the decision on going back to ballot paper for local body polls, saying that it was made ''based on experience''. **** LEGAL LGD3 SC-BJP-REVANTH REDDY **** Telangana BJP moves SC against order quashing defamation case against CM New Delhi: The Telangana unit of the BJP has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the high court which quashed a defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his speech during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign. **** FOREIGN FGN42 US-TRUMP-LD INDIA **** Looks like we lost India, Russia to 'darkest' China: US President Trump Washington: It looks like the US has lost India and Russia to ''darkest'' China, President Donald Trump said on Friday in his latest remarks as ties between New Delhi and Washington continue to reel under possibly the worst phase in over two decades. **** FGN15 US-TRUMP-LD TECH LEADERS **** Definitely a high IQ group: Trump hosts tech CEOs, including Pichai, Nadella, at White House New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump hosted a power-packed cohort of technology executives, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google chief Sundar Pichai, at the White House, saying the "high IQ group" is leading a revolution in business. **** FGN14 UN-INDIA-UKRAINE **** Collateral consequences of Ukraine conflict, including fuel price, affecting Global South: India tells UNGA United Nations: India has voiced regret over the Ukraine conflict's "collateral consequences", including prices of fuel, saying countries of the Global South have been left to fend for themselves, as Delhi underscored that diplomatic efforts hold the promise to end the war and bring lasting peace. ****

