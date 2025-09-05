Deoghar MLA Hospitalized: Infection Scare and Swift Recovery

Deoghar RJD MLA Suresh Paswan has been hospitalized in Delhi following kidney and liver infections, according to party officials.

The 60-year-old legislator sought medical attention in the capital after feeling unwell. Senior physicians advised hospitalization due to slight infections and elevated blood pressure and sugar levels, reports his aide, Suman Kumar Dev.

Dev affirmed that hospital doctors are optimistic about Paswan's health, stating there's no cause for concern. Party representatives, including local spokesman Pramod Yadav, are maintaining constant communication, hopeful for his prompt return to Deoghar.

