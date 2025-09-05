Left Menu

Deoghar MLA Hospitalized: Infection Scare and Swift Recovery

Deoghar RJD MLA Suresh Paswan was admitted to a Delhi hospital due to kidney and liver infections. Despite high blood pressure and sugar levels, doctors assure a swift recovery. Close aides and party officials remain in close contact, expressing optimism about his quick return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deoghar RJD MLA Suresh Paswan has been hospitalized in Delhi following kidney and liver infections, according to party officials.

The 60-year-old legislator sought medical attention in the capital after feeling unwell. Senior physicians advised hospitalization due to slight infections and elevated blood pressure and sugar levels, reports his aide, Suman Kumar Dev.

Dev affirmed that hospital doctors are optimistic about Paswan's health, stating there's no cause for concern. Party representatives, including local spokesman Pramod Yadav, are maintaining constant communication, hopeful for his prompt return to Deoghar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

