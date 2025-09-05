Left Menu

Global Allies Unite for New Sanctions Against Russia

Ukraine's allies are planning additional sanctions against Russia, aiming to pressure President Vladimir Putin to cease the conflict in Ukraine. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized Putin's responsibility for the war and declared that he will not dictate the terms of peace.

  • Country:
  • Canada

Ukraine's international allies are gearing up to impose a new wave of sanctions on Russia, intensifying efforts to compel President Vladimir Putin to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Addressing a televised news conference, Carney labeled Putin as the primary instigator of the conflict, asserting that his actions are directly responsible for the continued violence.

The Canadian Prime Minister made it clear that Putin will not have the power to dictate the conditions for peace, as the coalition of nations remains committed to ending the hostilities on Ukrainian soil.

