Congress MP Accuses BJP of 'Admission of Guilt' Over Prime Minister's Unannounced Visit to Manipur
Congress MP Bimol Akoijam criticizes the BJP for not announcing PM Modi's likely visit to Manipur, calling it an admission of guilt for the turmoil in the state. The MP urged the Prime Minister to apologize and take action for peace, accountability, and the return of displaced persons.
Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has voiced strong criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that their lack of announcement regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible visit to Manipur signifies an 'admission of guilt' for the ethnic tensions in the northeastern state.
During an interaction with PTI at a program in Manipur, Akoijam questioned why the Prime Minister wouldn't openly confirm his visit if indeed planned, describing it as a reflection of the BJP's responsibility for the 'mess and tragedy' in Manipur.
He urged Modi to publicly apologize and take decisive actions, including ensuring the safe return of internally displaced persons and addressing violence accountability. Akoijam also highlighted the need for fresh elections and criticized the BJP's governance in the state.
