YSRCP Chief Criticizes Privatization of Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to privatize medical colleges, alleging corruption and vowing to revert them to state control. He criticized former CM Naidu for failing to establish new colleges and for obstructing healthcare schemes, promising policy reversals if YSRCP returns to power.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, head of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), strongly criticized the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to privatize its medical colleges, describing it as a 'blatant example of corruption.' He pledged to reverse this move and bring the institutions back under state control if his party regains power.
The controversy arose after the Andhra Pradesh cabinet's announcement to develop ten new medical colleges through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, a move Reddy accused of being fueled by corruption under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Reddy highlighted the disparity in medical education opportunities provided under YSRCP's previous tenure.
In addition to his criticisms of Naidu's administration, Reddy accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of undermining the 'Aarogyasri' health scheme and questioned the financial logic behind the cabinet's recent healthcare policy proposal. With promises to restore these health initiatives, Reddy assured voters of rapid policy reversals should YSRCP return to power.
