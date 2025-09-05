Left Menu

YSRCP Chief Criticizes Privatization of Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to privatize medical colleges, alleging corruption and vowing to revert them to state control. He criticized former CM Naidu for failing to establish new colleges and for obstructing healthcare schemes, promising policy reversals if YSRCP returns to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:15 IST
YSRCP Chief Criticizes Privatization of Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, head of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), strongly criticized the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to privatize its medical colleges, describing it as a 'blatant example of corruption.' He pledged to reverse this move and bring the institutions back under state control if his party regains power.

The controversy arose after the Andhra Pradesh cabinet's announcement to develop ten new medical colleges through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, a move Reddy accused of being fueled by corruption under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Reddy highlighted the disparity in medical education opportunities provided under YSRCP's previous tenure.

In addition to his criticisms of Naidu's administration, Reddy accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of undermining the 'Aarogyasri' health scheme and questioned the financial logic behind the cabinet's recent healthcare policy proposal. With promises to restore these health initiatives, Reddy assured voters of rapid policy reversals should YSRCP return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
2
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
4
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025