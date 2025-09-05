YSRCP Chief Criticizes Privatization of Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, head of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), strongly criticized the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to privatize its medical colleges, describing it as a 'blatant example of corruption.' He pledged to reverse this move and bring the institutions back under state control if his party regains power.

The controversy arose after the Andhra Pradesh cabinet's announcement to develop ten new medical colleges through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, a move Reddy accused of being fueled by corruption under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Reddy highlighted the disparity in medical education opportunities provided under YSRCP's previous tenure.

In addition to his criticisms of Naidu's administration, Reddy accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of undermining the 'Aarogyasri' health scheme and questioned the financial logic behind the cabinet's recent healthcare policy proposal. With promises to restore these health initiatives, Reddy assured voters of rapid policy reversals should YSRCP return to power.

