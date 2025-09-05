Left Menu

Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

A planned visit to India by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has been canceled due to a UN travel ban. The visit would have marked the first Taliban ministerial trip to India since their 2021 takeover. India's response highlights ongoing Afghan relations and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:23 IST
The scheduled visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India has been deferred due to a travel ban imposed under UN Security Council sanctions. Sources indicate that the minister could not obtain a necessary waiver, resulting in the cancellation of what would have been the first high-level visit from Kabul since the Taliban's ascendancy in 2021.

The UN Security Council imposed sanctions on Taliban leaders, mandating waivers for international travel. While External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not provide specific details about the visit, he reiterated India's longstanding ties with Afghanistan and ongoing support for its people.

The dialogue between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Muttaqi on May 15 represented the highest-level interaction between India and the Taliban regime. Although India has not recognized the Taliban government, it emphasizes the need for an inclusive Afghan administration and underscores the importance of preventing Afghan territory from becoming a hub for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

