Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti criticized the National Conference for aligning too closely with BJP policies, emphasizing the PDP's dedication to its founding principles. At a Srinagar meeting, Mufti focused on grassroots strengthening, political strategies, and resisting divisive ideologies, aiming to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's rights and aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:24 IST
Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has voiced strong criticism against the National Conference, accusing it of yielding to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) policies.

During a strategic meeting with PDP leaders from Srinagar, Mufti underscored the need to fortify the party's grassroots strength and ideological clarity amidst a challenging political environment.

The discussions aimed to restructure the organization, mobilize members, and prioritize policies that enhance the PDP's influence across Jammu and Kashmir, while maintaining its commitment to defending the region's identity against divisive narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

