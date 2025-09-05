Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has voiced strong criticism against the National Conference, accusing it of yielding to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) policies.

During a strategic meeting with PDP leaders from Srinagar, Mufti underscored the need to fortify the party's grassroots strength and ideological clarity amidst a challenging political environment.

The discussions aimed to restructure the organization, mobilize members, and prioritize policies that enhance the PDP's influence across Jammu and Kashmir, while maintaining its commitment to defending the region's identity against divisive narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)