Uttarakhand's Political Landscape: BJP Confirms Dhami's Leadership for 2027

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt firmly dismissed speculation regarding a change in leadership, affirming that current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will lead the party in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Bhatt emphasized Dhami's four-year tenure achievements, including the Uniform Civil Code introduction and stringent anti-conversion laws, as pivotal in earning public trust.

In response to dissent within party ranks concerning governance issues, Bhatt described these as typical intra-party differences, stressing the importance of internal communication. Additionally, police took action against misinformation spreaders amid Dhami leadership rumors.