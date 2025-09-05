Guyana's Political Shift: The Rise of New Opposition Amidst Oil Riches

Guyana's electoral landscape is undergoing significant change following recent election results, where preliminary counts place President Irfaan Ali on the brink of a second term. The electoral commission's reports underscore the dominance of the People's Progressive Party, holding a leading position with 35 of 65 parliamentary seats.

In a surprising political shift, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), led by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, has overshadowed long-standing opposition, A Partnership for National Unity, which is now trailing in third place. Despite controversies and sanctions involving Mohamed, WIN is quickly establishing itself as the primary opposition force.

Election recounts continue, delaying official outcomes, but Mohamed's innovative outreach to working-class and young voters has robustly impacted. His strategic approach, despite personal and financial hurdles, resonates with the populace, positioning him potentially as the new leader of the opposition in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)