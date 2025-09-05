Left Menu

Guyana's Political Shift: The Rise of New Opposition Amidst Oil Riches

Guyana's sitting government appears poised for another term as a new political party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), emerges as the main opposition. Led by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, WIN has significantly reshaped the political landscape despite ongoing controversies and recounts following the recent election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:11 IST
Guyana's Political Shift: The Rise of New Opposition Amidst Oil Riches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Guyana's electoral landscape is undergoing significant change following recent election results, where preliminary counts place President Irfaan Ali on the brink of a second term. The electoral commission's reports underscore the dominance of the People's Progressive Party, holding a leading position with 35 of 65 parliamentary seats.

In a surprising political shift, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), led by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, has overshadowed long-standing opposition, A Partnership for National Unity, which is now trailing in third place. Despite controversies and sanctions involving Mohamed, WIN is quickly establishing itself as the primary opposition force.

Election recounts continue, delaying official outcomes, but Mohamed's innovative outreach to working-class and young voters has robustly impacted. His strategic approach, despite personal and financial hurdles, resonates with the populace, positioning him potentially as the new leader of the opposition in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
2
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
4
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025