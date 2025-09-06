Power Dynamics: Ajit Pawar's Rebuke Sparks Controversy
A viral video shows Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar admonishing IPS officer Anjana Krishna, sparking criticism about the ruling NDA's power dynamics. Pawar's rebuke came as Krishna was cracking down on illegal soil excavation. The opposition views Pawar's justification as a 'face-saving measure'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 00:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A day following the release of a controversial video, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar faces backlash for reprimanding a woman IPS officer.
The Congress criticized Pawar's high-handedness, labeling his subsequent clarification as merely an attempt to save face.
The incident has reignited debates over the ruling NDA's alleged misuse of power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Calls for Army Audit Amid Aviation Safety Concerns
Congress MP Accuses BJP of 'Admission of Guilt' Over Prime Minister's Unannounced Visit to Manipur
"Congress' mindset has always been against Biharis": Union Minister Chirag Paswan slams Opposition over 'Bidis and Bihar' post
Maharashtra Minister Defends Ajit Pawar Amid Viral Video Controversy
Congress Eyes Comeback in Mizoram with Dampa Bypoll