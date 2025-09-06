Left Menu

Power Dynamics: Ajit Pawar's Rebuke Sparks Controversy

A viral video shows Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar admonishing IPS officer Anjana Krishna, sparking criticism about the ruling NDA's power dynamics. Pawar's rebuke came as Krishna was cracking down on illegal soil excavation. The opposition views Pawar's justification as a 'face-saving measure'.

A day following the release of a controversial video, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar faces backlash for reprimanding a woman IPS officer.

The Congress criticized Pawar's high-handedness, labeling his subsequent clarification as merely an attempt to save face.

The incident has reignited debates over the ruling NDA's alleged misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

