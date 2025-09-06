Left Menu

Trump's Take on US-India Relations Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Amid growing tensions between the US and India over tariffs and Russian oil purchases, President Donald Trump reassures the 'special relationship' between the nations. Despite expressing disappointment in India's actions, he emphasizes strong personal ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remains optimistic about future diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-09-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 04:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of the current tensions between Washington and Delhi surrounding tariffs and India's purchase of Russian oil, US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence in the enduring 'special relationship' between the two countries.

Trump acknowledged disappointment over India's increasing oil imports from Russia but emphasized his personal friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a 'great prime minister' despite disagreements on certain policies.

The issue surfaced amid Trump's claims of losing India and Russia to China on social media, synchronized with a recent summit highlighting the relationship between Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and China's Xi Jinping, while ongoing US trade talks face broader challenges with multiple nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

