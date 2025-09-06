Imran Khan Criticizes Military Rule, Calls for Civil Action

Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has voiced stern accusations against Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Khan charges Munir with imposing an undeclared martial law by orchestrating a puppet regime under Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, thereby defrauding the Pakistani electorate's mandate from the previous election.

Khan, a 72-year-old former cricketer turned politician, underscored the escalating oppression faced by his party and himself, including claims of solitary confinement and mental torture. He reaffirmed his resolve to resist, paralleling the current oppressive tactics to those witnessed during the 1971 conflict under General Yahya Khan.

In a broader call for civic solidarity, Khan condemned a deadly attack in Balochistan, urging active participation in a strike to protest regional oppression. Further, he stressed the dire need for Pakistani authorities to halt humanitarian crises, advocating relief efforts for flood victims and Afghan refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)