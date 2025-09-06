Left Menu

Imran Khan Criticizes Military Rule, Calls for Civil Action

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has launched a scathing critique against Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, accusing him of imposing an undeclared martial law to maintain power. Khan condemned the ongoing political oppression and transactional governance, calling for collective action against tyranny and urging humanitarian focus amid a worsening domestic situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:55 IST
Imran Khan Criticizes Military Rule, Calls for Civil Action
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has voiced stern accusations against Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Khan charges Munir with imposing an undeclared martial law by orchestrating a puppet regime under Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, thereby defrauding the Pakistani electorate's mandate from the previous election.

Khan, a 72-year-old former cricketer turned politician, underscored the escalating oppression faced by his party and himself, including claims of solitary confinement and mental torture. He reaffirmed his resolve to resist, paralleling the current oppressive tactics to those witnessed during the 1971 conflict under General Yahya Khan.

In a broader call for civic solidarity, Khan condemned a deadly attack in Balochistan, urging active participation in a strike to protest regional oppression. Further, he stressed the dire need for Pakistani authorities to halt humanitarian crises, advocating relief efforts for flood victims and Afghan refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district: Police.

Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Guj...

 India
2
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
3
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India
4
Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025