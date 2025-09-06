AGP to Challenge Centre's Immigration Directive in Supreme Court
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), part of Assam's ruling coalition, plans to approach the Supreme Court to exempt Assam from a new central directive on immigrant foreigners. The directive contradicts the spirit of the Assam Accord. AGP Vice President Kumar Deepak Das announced their intent to file a writ petition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a party within Assam's ruling coalition, announced plans to approach the Supreme Court, aiming to exempt Assam from the Centre's recent immigrant directive.
AGP Vice President Kumar Deepak Das declared their opposition to actions conflicting with the Assam Accord and confirmed plans to file a writ petition.
The directive extends entry dates for non-Muslim immigrants to India, diverging from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The AGP remains undecided on its alliance with the NDA as it seeks judicial intervention once again.
(With inputs from agencies.)
