AGP to Challenge Centre's Immigration Directive in Supreme Court

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a party within Assam's ruling coalition, announced plans to approach the Supreme Court, aiming to exempt Assam from the Centre's recent immigrant directive.

AGP Vice President Kumar Deepak Das declared their opposition to actions conflicting with the Assam Accord and confirmed plans to file a writ petition.

The directive extends entry dates for non-Muslim immigrants to India, diverging from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The AGP remains undecided on its alliance with the NDA as it seeks judicial intervention once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)