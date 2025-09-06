Left Menu

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Challenges RSS Chief's Call for Three Children

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for Indian couples to have three children, citing contradictory policies in BJP-ruled states. He highlights disqualification rules in states like Gujarat, Assam, and Uttarakhand, questioning if the 'Hum Do Hamare Do' policy is exclusive to the Modi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:57 IST
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Challenges RSS Chief's Call for Three Children
Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh openly challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent call for Indian couples to have three children. Ramesh pointed out the contradiction within BJP-ruled states where having more than two children is actively disincentivized.

Taking to X, Ramesh highlighted that in Gujarat, citizens with over two children cannot contest local body elections. In Assam, such individuals face disqualification from state government jobs, while in Uttarakhand, they're barred from panchayat polls.

Emphasizing this inconsistency, Ramesh questioned if the 'Hum Do Hamare Do' mantra only applies to the Modi administration, revisiting past accusations of favoritism towards select industrialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

 India
2
BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

 India
3
Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

 India
4
Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025