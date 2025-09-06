Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Challenges RSS Chief's Call for Three Children

In a stark critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh openly challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent call for Indian couples to have three children. Ramesh pointed out the contradiction within BJP-ruled states where having more than two children is actively disincentivized.

Taking to X, Ramesh highlighted that in Gujarat, citizens with over two children cannot contest local body elections. In Assam, such individuals face disqualification from state government jobs, while in Uttarakhand, they're barred from panchayat polls.

Emphasizing this inconsistency, Ramesh questioned if the 'Hum Do Hamare Do' mantra only applies to the Modi administration, revisiting past accusations of favoritism towards select industrialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)