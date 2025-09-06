BJP MPs Workshop Set to Applaud Modi for GST Reforms

A highly-anticipated two-day workshop, or 'karyashala,' will convene for BJP MPs at the Parliament complex, highlighting the government's GST reforms. Speculations run high about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement, despite initial plans to exclude him.

Sources revealed that BJP President J P Nadda has called off a Saturday dinner, previously slated for party MPs, to express unity with northern India's flood victims. Additionally, a Monday dinner proposed by PM Modi for BJP-led NDA MPs is also on the chopping block amid rising speculation.

Nonetheless, the BJP MPs workshop will delve into party history, strategic evolution, and tips for boosting legislative efficiency. Rising public sentiment on reduced GST burdens could bolster the party ahead of the Bihar elections expected in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)