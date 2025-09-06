Left Menu

A Second Chance: Ashok Siddharth Returns to BSP Family

Former BSP MP Ashok Siddharth has been reinstated in the Bahujan Samaj Party after publicly apologizing to party chief Mayawati for past mistakes. Siddharth, a prominent former leader, acknowledged the errors made under bad influence and vowed to adhere strictly to party discipline in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:39 IST
  • India

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ashok Siddharth has been welcomed back into the party ranks following a public apology to BSP chief Mayawati. Previously expelled, Siddharth expressed remorse for past mistakes, attributing some to negative influences.

In his social media apology, Siddharth committed to abiding by party principles and respecting the leadership of Mayawati, whom he referred to with great deference. His reinstatement was confirmed by Mayawati, who acknowledged his continuous repentance and deemed it fitting to give him another chance for the party's interests.

Siddharth was once a key figure within the BSP. His return is seen as an opportunity to further advocate for the movement and advance the mission envisioned by B. R. Ambedkar for the upliftment of the Bahujan community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

