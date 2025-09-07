Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at Hazratbal Mosque: A Clash of Faith and Politics

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress criticized the controversy at the Hazratbal mosque, emphasizing that religious sites should not become centers of political disputes. The party condemned the incident involving a misplaced national emblem, stressing respect for religious principles and the need for harmony and lawful protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:18 IST
The controversy surrounding the Hazratbal mosque in Jammu and Kashmir has been labeled as 'most unfortunate' by the Congress party, which stressed that those responsible for instigating the incident must face accountability.

The Congress reiterated its commitment to constitutional principles that ensure religious freedom and non-interference in religious matters.

The uproar was sparked by a national emblem plaque placed in the mosque, which was quickly removed after causing discontent among worshippers. The Congress urged a resolution that considers religious sentiments to preserve peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

