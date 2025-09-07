AIMIM Backs Reddy for Vice-Presidency: A Strengthening Alliance
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has declared his party's support for the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy. This decision follows a request from the Telangana CMO and marks a significant political collaboration. Owaisi expressed his endorsement on social media, highlighting Reddy's credentials and connection to Hyderabad.
In a significant political development, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his party's support for opposition vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy.
The announcement came after the Telangana Chief Minister's office reached out to Owaisi, seeking backing for Reddy in the upcoming September 9 vice-presidential election.
Owaisi, in a social media post, emphasized Reddy's standing as a fellow Hyderabadi and respected jurist, cementing the party's backing in this pivotal election.
