Left Menu

ECI Under Scrutiny: Allegations of Voter Fraud Protection

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Election Commission of India of protecting voter fraud perpetrators linked to the BJP. He highlighted the issue of voter deletions in Karnataka, citing forged applications and the ECI's withholding of crucial investigation documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:49 IST
ECI Under Scrutiny: Allegations of Voter Fraud Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of operating as a 'BJP's Back-Office for Vote Chori.'

He pointed to voter deletions in Karnataka's Aland Constituency ahead of the May 2023 elections, a move he claims was a part of a sophisticated voter fraud operation.

Kharge criticized the ECI for withholding key evidence that could assist a CID probe into 5,994 forged voter applications, suggesting potential political pressure to shield those implicated.

TRENDING

1
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
2
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India
3
Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

 India
4
Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025