ECI Under Scrutiny: Allegations of Voter Fraud Protection
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Election Commission of India of protecting voter fraud perpetrators linked to the BJP. He highlighted the issue of voter deletions in Karnataka, citing forged applications and the ECI's withholding of crucial investigation documents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of operating as a 'BJP's Back-Office for Vote Chori.'
He pointed to voter deletions in Karnataka's Aland Constituency ahead of the May 2023 elections, a move he claims was a part of a sophisticated voter fraud operation.
Kharge criticized the ECI for withholding key evidence that could assist a CID probe into 5,994 forged voter applications, suggesting potential political pressure to shield those implicated.
