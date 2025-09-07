ECI Under Scrutiny: Allegations of Voter Fraud Protection

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of operating as a 'BJP's Back-Office for Vote Chori.'

He pointed to voter deletions in Karnataka's Aland Constituency ahead of the May 2023 elections, a move he claims was a part of a sophisticated voter fraud operation.

Kharge criticized the ECI for withholding key evidence that could assist a CID probe into 5,994 forged voter applications, suggesting potential political pressure to shield those implicated.