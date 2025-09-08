Tension Rises in Istanbul Amidst Political Crackdown: CHP's Call to Protest

Turkey's main opposition CHP urged citizens to gather in Istanbul on Sunday after police erected barriers around its headquarters, described by the leader as a "siege." The party, targeted in a sweeping legal crackdown, saw hundreds arrested, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. This has ignited Turkey's largest protests in a decade. The CHP denies accusations against it, labeling them as politicized actions to hinder electoral threats to President Erdogan, thereby weakening opposition forces. Recent legal actions involve the removal of the party's Istanbul provincial head over alleged irregularities during the 2023 congress.

From Istanbul, CHP chairman Ozgur Ozel rallied support against the court's decision and against police barricades that restrict public access. "I urge all democrats and CHP members to stand up for Ataturk's home in Istanbul," he declared, denouncing what he described as unconstitutional moves to undermine the party. The CHP youth wing encouraged Istanbul residents to join their protest at the party's headquarters, with further demonstrations planned for Monday morning, as tensions escalate.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya defended the court's decision to appoint an interim CHP team, stating that dismissing the ruling equates to legal obstruction. He emphasized that law and order must prevail, warning against illegal demonstrations. The unfolding conflict, marked by protests and political maneuvering, underscores deep-seated tensions within Turkey's political landscape. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Edited by Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)