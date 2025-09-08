TMC Legislator's Acid Threat Sparks Controversy
Abdur Rahim Boxi, a TMC legislator, reportedly threatened to pour acid on those making negative remarks about migrant workers from West Bengal. The comments emerged during a public meeting in Malatipur, causing widespread criticism on social media. BJP accused TMC of sustaining politics through threats.
In an incendiary remark, TMC legislator Abdur Rahim Boxi is alleged to have threatened to pour acid down the throats of anyone criticizing West Bengal's migrant workers. The controversial comment, made at a public meeting in Malatipur, swiftly caught fire on social media, although its authenticity remains unverified.
Boxi, the Malda district president of the TMC, made the threat in response to abhorred comments by a BJP MLA who labeled migrant workers from West Bengal as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Boxi demanded respect for Bengali citizens seeking jobs outside the state, condemning the divisive political agenda of the BJP.
The BJP, in response, criticized TMC's political culture, with remarks from Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT Cell, suggesting that threats reflect TMC's strategy to maintain a committed vote bank among illegal immigrants in the Malda-Murshidabad region.
