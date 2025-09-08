Left Menu

TMC Legislator's Acid Threat Sparks Controversy

Abdur Rahim Boxi, a TMC legislator, reportedly threatened to pour acid on those making negative remarks about migrant workers from West Bengal. The comments emerged during a public meeting in Malatipur, causing widespread criticism on social media. BJP accused TMC of sustaining politics through threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 08:52 IST
TMC Legislator's Acid Threat Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In an incendiary remark, TMC legislator Abdur Rahim Boxi is alleged to have threatened to pour acid down the throats of anyone criticizing West Bengal's migrant workers. The controversial comment, made at a public meeting in Malatipur, swiftly caught fire on social media, although its authenticity remains unverified.

Boxi, the Malda district president of the TMC, made the threat in response to abhorred comments by a BJP MLA who labeled migrant workers from West Bengal as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Boxi demanded respect for Bengali citizens seeking jobs outside the state, condemning the divisive political agenda of the BJP.

The BJP, in response, criticized TMC's political culture, with remarks from Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT Cell, suggesting that threats reflect TMC's strategy to maintain a committed vote bank among illegal immigrants in the Malda-Murshidabad region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace' Declarations

Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace'...

 Australia
2
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
3
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
4
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025