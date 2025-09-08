The Return of Thaksin Shinawatra: Political Drama Unfolds in Thailand

Speculation is rife in Thailand as former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was reportedly spotted at a Bangkok airport, a claim made by local media outlets Thai Rath and Channel 3 television.

The development comes at a crucial moment ahead of a pivotal court ruling set for Tuesday, which could potentially result in Thaksin serving a jail term.

Government insiders and the public await confirmation, as Reuters has been unable to verify Thaksin's presence on the private jet linked to him, further stoking political tensions in the nation.

