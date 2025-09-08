Left Menu

The Return of Thaksin Shinawatra: Political Drama Unfolds in Thailand

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was reportedly seen at a Bangkok airport, ahead of a court ruling that could lead to his imprisonment. His arrival remains unconfirmed as a private jet associated with him landed amid rising political tension in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:09 IST
The Return of Thaksin Shinawatra: Political Drama Unfolds in Thailand
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Speculation is rife in Thailand as former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was reportedly spotted at a Bangkok airport, a claim made by local media outlets Thai Rath and Channel 3 television.

The development comes at a crucial moment ahead of a pivotal court ruling set for Tuesday, which could potentially result in Thaksin serving a jail term.

Government insiders and the public await confirmation, as Reuters has been unable to verify Thaksin's presence on the private jet linked to him, further stoking political tensions in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

 India
2
Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

 Global
3
Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

 Global
4
BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025