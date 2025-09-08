The Return of Thaksin Shinawatra: Political Drama Unfolds in Thailand
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was reportedly seen at a Bangkok airport, ahead of a court ruling that could lead to his imprisonment. His arrival remains unconfirmed as a private jet associated with him landed amid rising political tension in the country.
Speculation is rife in Thailand as former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was reportedly spotted at a Bangkok airport, a claim made by local media outlets Thai Rath and Channel 3 television.
The development comes at a crucial moment ahead of a pivotal court ruling set for Tuesday, which could potentially result in Thaksin serving a jail term.
Government insiders and the public await confirmation, as Reuters has been unable to verify Thaksin's presence on the private jet linked to him, further stoking political tensions in the nation.
