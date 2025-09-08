Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Call for Tariffs Amid Global Tensions

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocated for tariffs on countries trading with Russia, without naming India, during an ABC News interview. Zelenskyy called ahead of PM Modi's meeting with Putin, urging for peace talks. The US has already increased tariffs on Indian goods due to India's Russian oil purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:53 IST
Zelenskyy

In a recent ABC News interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed imposing tariffs on countries still engaging in trade with Russia, hinting at but not naming India. He described this strategy as the 'right idea' amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The discussion also delved into whether sanctions had failed when images emerged of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting in Tianjin. Concurrently, the US has escalated tariffs on Indian products to 50%, which includes an additional 25% duty related to India's crude oil transactions with Russia. India responded to these actions as 'unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.'

Zelenskyy reached out to PM Modi on August 30, prior to Modi's summit meeting with Putin, to express his willingness for dialogue with Russia's top leadership. Modi, however, reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, as emphasized in a readout released post-call.

