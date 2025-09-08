BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'casual politician' following reports of his trip abroad amidst crises at home.

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the Congress leader for not visiting flood-affected regions in Karnataka and Punjab, where farmers are facing severe distress.

Other BJP leaders also questioned Gandhi's dedication to public service, while Congress president Kharge faced backlash for an insensitive remark to a farmer affected by the floods.

