Palaniswami Predicts AIADMK Comeback in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami predicts that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be a direct contest between AIADMK and DMK. Palaniswami criticized DMK's governance, highlighting the need for change and expressing confidence in AIADMK securing a majority to form the next government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:25 IST
Palaniswami
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has forecasted a direct electoral showdown between his party and the ruling DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Responding to claims by actor-politician Vijay about significant electoral competition from his TVK party, Palaniswami emphasized that the primary contest is between Dravidian majors, AIADMK and DMK. Speaking to PTI Videos, he asserted the AIADMK's strong governance history and critiqued DMK's current regime.

He stated that the people recognize the urgent need for change, predicting a robust AIADMK-led majority win. He points to public dissatisfaction with DMK, underscored by multiple ongoing protests, as evidence of the desired shift in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

