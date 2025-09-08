Left Menu

Philippine Politics Rocked by Explosive Flood-Control Kickback Scandal

Business couple Pacifico and Sarah Discaya accused Philippine congressmen of demanding kickbacks for government flood-control projects during a televised Senate investigation. Their allegations, sparking public outrage, led to the resignation of the public works secretary. President Marcos plans to form an independent commission to investigate the corruption.

Updated: 08-09-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a dramatic turn of events, a wealthy business couple has accused multiple Philippine congressmen of demanding kickbacks in exchange for awarding them lucrative flood-control projects. The allegations, made by Pacifico and Sarah Discaya, have set off a firestorm of controversy in the nation.

Testifying before a Senate Blue Ribbon committee, the Discayas claimed that at least 17 House members sought bribes amounting to 25% of project costs. Although they presented few details and no concrete evidence, the couple expressed willingness to testify further in the future.

Amid massive online outrage, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to investigate, while Congress has launched its own inquiry. As the public calls for justice grow louder, the scandal underscores the pressing need for transparency in government dealings.

