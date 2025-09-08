Left Menu

Race for Japan's Next Leader: LDP Seeks Stability Amid Challenges

With the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party faces a leadership race. Potential candidates include Toshimitsu Motegi and Shinjiro Koizumi. The new leader must address challenges such as US tariffs and China's assertiveness, and form consensus with opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

As Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba steps down, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is scrambling to find a new leader capable of steering the country through pressing geopolitical and domestic challenges. Ishiba's decision to resign came after a bruising parliamentary election loss and sets the stage for an LDP leadership race in early October.

Potential candidates are already emerging, with Toshimitsu Motegi, a centrist and former foreign minister, declaring his intent to run. Other notable contenders include Shinjiro Koizumi, the agriculture minister and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, and Sanae Takaichi, who may struggle with candidacy requirements due to previous scandals.

Japan's next leader will need to address issues including US tariffs, regional tensions, and domestic economic reforms, while ensuring cooperation with opposition parties to maintain a stable government. Key to the LDP's strategy will be navigating these challenges in the face of a rising populist sentiment within the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

