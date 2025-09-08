Empowering Bihar's Daughters: A Call for Change

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, has voiced serious concerns over the lack of safety and educational facilities for women in Bihar, emphasizing the need for urgent reforms in these areas. Gandhi praised the state's women, calling them a formidable force for change that cannot be silenced.

In a recent social media video, Gandhi shared his conversations with young women voters during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' which concluded last week. He highlighted major obstacles, such as distance to educational institutions, harassment in public transport, and poor government infrastructure, that hinder these women's progress.

The yatra, spanning over 1,300 kilometers and 25 districts, aimed to address both electoral rights issues and the pressing socio-economic challenges confronting Bihar's women. Gandhi's campaign seeks to empower them and ensure their potential is fully realized without fear or suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)