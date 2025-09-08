Empowering Bihar's Daughters: A Call for Change
Rahul Gandhi draws attention to the challenges faced by Bihar's women, highlighting issues in safety and education access. He emphasizes their potential as catalysts for change and assures support for their rights. His 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' tour shed light on electoral issues and women's struggles.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, has voiced serious concerns over the lack of safety and educational facilities for women in Bihar, emphasizing the need for urgent reforms in these areas. Gandhi praised the state's women, calling them a formidable force for change that cannot be silenced.
In a recent social media video, Gandhi shared his conversations with young women voters during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' which concluded last week. He highlighted major obstacles, such as distance to educational institutions, harassment in public transport, and poor government infrastructure, that hinder these women's progress.
The yatra, spanning over 1,300 kilometers and 25 districts, aimed to address both electoral rights issues and the pressing socio-economic challenges confronting Bihar's women. Gandhi's campaign seeks to empower them and ensure their potential is fully realized without fear or suppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege
India’s Literacy Leap: Beyond Words, Toward Digital Empowerment
Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions
Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights
Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradition Case