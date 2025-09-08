Left Menu

French Socialists Poised for Governance

The French Socialist party expresses readiness to govern if President Emmanuel Macron seeks their cooperation, according to Boris Vallaud, president of the party's group in the National Assembly. Vallaud made this declaration in advance of the upcoming vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:42 IST
French Socialists Poised for Governance
  • Country:
  • France

The French Socialist party has announced its readiness to lead the government should President Emmanuel Macron decide to enlist their help. Boris Vallaud, the president of the party's group within the National Assembly, made the statement clear.

"We are ready if he comes to search for us," noted Vallaud, as he addressed the National Assembly before an important vote.

This declaration signals a potential shift in France's political landscape, indicating that the Socialists are open to collaboration under Macron's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

 India
2
RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

 India
3
Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

 India
4
Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025