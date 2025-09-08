French Socialists Poised for Governance

The French Socialist party has announced its readiness to lead the government should President Emmanuel Macron decide to enlist their help. Boris Vallaud, the president of the party's group within the National Assembly, made the statement clear.

"We are ready if he comes to search for us," noted Vallaud, as he addressed the National Assembly before an important vote.

This declaration signals a potential shift in France's political landscape, indicating that the Socialists are open to collaboration under Macron's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)