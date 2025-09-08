French Socialists Poised for Governance
The French Socialist party expresses readiness to govern if President Emmanuel Macron seeks their cooperation, according to Boris Vallaud, president of the party's group in the National Assembly. Vallaud made this declaration in advance of the upcoming vote.
The French Socialist party has announced its readiness to lead the government should President Emmanuel Macron decide to enlist their help. Boris Vallaud, the president of the party's group within the National Assembly, made the statement clear.
"We are ready if he comes to search for us," noted Vallaud, as he addressed the National Assembly before an important vote.
This declaration signals a potential shift in France's political landscape, indicating that the Socialists are open to collaboration under Macron's leadership.
