Outrage Over MLA Detention: A Clash on Democracy's Edge

Political unrest has sparked in Jammu and Kashmir with the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), condemned by various political factions as an 'assault on democracy.' Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the detention, asserting Malik poses no threat to public safety.

Opposition parties, including National Conference, PDP, and People's Conference, have united in denouncing the move, arguing that such draconian measures threaten democratic integrity and silence dissent. The controversial use of PSA is seen as an authoritarian tactic to suppress political voices.

Critics, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other political leaders, demand the release of Malik, emphasizing the need to protect free speech and political representation. They warn that actions like these jeopardize the faith of Jammu and Kashmir's electorate in democratic institutions.