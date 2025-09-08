Outrage Over MLA Detention: A Clash on Democracy's Edge
MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the Public Safety Act has sparked widespread condemnation from multiple political entities in Jammu and Kashmir. Political leaders decry this measure as an assault on democracy, emphasizing that it undermines free speech and sets a dangerous precedent in a post-2019 democratic environment.
- Country:
- India
Political unrest has sparked in Jammu and Kashmir with the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), condemned by various political factions as an 'assault on democracy.' Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the detention, asserting Malik poses no threat to public safety.
Opposition parties, including National Conference, PDP, and People's Conference, have united in denouncing the move, arguing that such draconian measures threaten democratic integrity and silence dissent. The controversial use of PSA is seen as an authoritarian tactic to suppress political voices.
Critics, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other political leaders, demand the release of Malik, emphasizing the need to protect free speech and political representation. They warn that actions like these jeopardize the faith of Jammu and Kashmir's electorate in democratic institutions.
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Nature's Fury: A Call for Environmental Awareness
AAP's Mehraj Malik: A Voice Silenced in Jammu and Kashmir?
Jammu and Kashmir's Groundbreaking Aquaculture Guidelines: A Holistic Approach
Detention of Jammu and Kashmir AAP Chief Stirs Controversy
J-K admin imposes stringent Public Safety Act against AAP's Doda MLA Mehraj Malik for allegedly disturbing public order.