LGBTQ+ Russians Fleeing Repression Seek Refuge and Freedom in Spain

LGBTQ+ Russians are fleeing their homeland as harsh laws and rising homophobia create a hostile environment. Many have sought refuge in Spain, a country known for its strong stance on human rights and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Asylum applications from Russian citizens in Spain have surged, increasing from 684 in 2022 to 1,694 in 2023. Despite this rise, the process remains slow and fraught with bureaucratic hurdles, compounded by a new visa requirement for transit introduced in July.

In the face of these challenges, individuals like Diana and Ilia Andreev are striving to build new lives in Spain, away from the oppression they faced. Their stories highlight the struggles and hopes of many LGBTQ+ Russians seeking freedom and acceptance abroad.

