Remembering Vijay Rupani: A Legacy of Vision and Leadership

The Gujarat assembly paid tribute to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India crash on June 12.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commemorated Rupani's contributions and outlined his rise from student leader to a respected political figure. Rupani's tenure was marked by significant initiatives, including the Vibrant Gujarat Summits.

Rupani's ability to foster dialogue over division was praised, and efforts in education, health, and infrastructure were highlighted as part of his enduring legacy in Gujarat.

