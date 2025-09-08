Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as CHP Faces Court-Driven Leadership Shakeup

Police forcibly entered Turkey's main opposition party offices, using pepper spray to clear path for court-appointed chairman amid heated protests. Alleged corruption led to mayor arrests, sparking mass demonstrations. Critics claim political motives behind moves targeting the CHP. Supporters defy bans, rallying to reject imposed leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:26 IST
  • Turkey

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Istanbul used pepper spray to disperse officials of Turkey's main opposition party, as a court-appointed interim chairman entered the building amid uproar and protests.

Tensions have been simmering as the government clamps down on the Republican People's Party (CHP), with alleged corruption charges leading to arrests, including Istanbul's popular mayor. The measures have sparked significant backlash, with accusations of political interference by President Erdogan's administration.

As the saga unfolds, the appointment of Gursel Tekin as interim chairman further inflamed demonstrations against the controversial court ruling, prompting public gatherings despite a temporary ban. The conflict underscores a deepening political crisis as critics and supporters of the CHP contend with growing government pressures.

