RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

In a decisive political move, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal has announced his support for opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy in the Vice Presidential election. Beniwal lauded Reddy's judicial acumen and emphasized the need for a leader who can effectively represent soldiers, farmers, laborers, and the unemployed.

In anticipation of the election, Reddy met with Beniwal alongside Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad in Delhi. Expressing his gratitude, Reddy highlighted this support as a significant moment in his political journey.

The election, scheduled for tomorrow, pits Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, supported by the INDIA bloc, against NDA's nominee CP Radhakrishnan. Key figures from both political camps, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are poised to participate in the voting and analysis of results.

(With inputs from agencies.)