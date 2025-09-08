YSRCP's 'Annadatha Poru': Farmers Agitation Against Urea Shortage

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has declared a statewide protest, 'Annadatha Poru' (Fight of the Farmer), scheduled for September 9. The agitation focuses on protesting the purported urea shortages and rampant black marketing affecting farmers.

YSRCP founder Jagan Mohan Reddy has mobilized party leaders, members, and farmers to demonstrate at divisional revenue offices across Andhra Pradesh. The party alleges that farmers are enduring long queues and inflated costs for urea, as supplies are rerouted to the black market.

The party has accused the NDA coalition government of colluding with traders responsible for this crisis, calling for immediate actions to curb illegal practices and ensure fair pricing for fertilisers. However, government officials dismiss the allegations, asserting adequate distribution of urea and attributing the unrest to political maneuvering by YSRCP.

