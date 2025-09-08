Shrikant Shinde: Shiv Sena's Crucial Role in Vice Presidential Poll
Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena's parliamentary party leader, has been appointed as the authorised representative of the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election. The BJP shows its continued faith in its ally with this appointment, as NDA's C P Radhakrishnan goes up against Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.
In a significant political development, Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Shrikant Shinde has been named as the authorised representative for the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. This move underscores the BJP's trust in its long-standing ally ahead of the election.
The election pits NDA's C P Radhakrishnan against the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, with the NDA holding a distinct advantage. Shrikant Shinde expressed confidence of winning by a large majority.
A pivotal meeting of Shiv Sena MPs, chaired by Shinde, took place in New Delhi to strategize for the election. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and other NDA representatives joined to set the course for victory.
