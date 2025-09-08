High-Stakes in the Caribbean: Pentagon's Strategic Shifts
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine's unexpected visit to Puerto Rico highlights growing military tensions in the Caribbean. The Pentagon's actions, including renaming itself to the Department of War and deploying F-35 jets, underscore the U.S.'s strategic positioning against drug cartels and Venezuela's Maduro.
In an unexpected move, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the top U.S. general Dan Caine visited Puerto Rico this week, marking the first trip by senior Pentagon officials since tensions with Venezuela intensified. They were welcomed by Puerto Rico's Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez, as depicted in images shared on social media site X.
The Pentagon did not provide commentary or further clarification regarding the surprise visit. Gonzalez credited the Trump Administration for acknowledging Puerto Rico's strategic importance in combating regional drug cartels, pinning blame on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
President Trump proposed renaming the Pentagon to the Department of War, requiring Congressional approval, yet signs have already been changed. The Trump administration also initiated the deployment of F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for cartel operations. These moves are part of a broader U.S. military presence, intensifying operations against drug trafficking and countering Venezuela's claims of U.S.-backed regime change.
